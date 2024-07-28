Attempt to smuggle foreign currency foiled, air hostess arrested

140,000 Saudi riyals recovered

Updated On: Sun, 28 Jul 2024 05:37:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Customs officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday claimed to have thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign currency by arresting a PIA air hostess.

Deputy Collector Customs Raja Bilal said the airhostess was taken off an international flight after suspicion.

During the search, customs officials recovered 140,000 Saudi riyals from the crew member which she had concealed in various parts of her body.

She was handed over to the Investigations and Prosecution (I&P) Department after a case was registered against her.

Raja Bilal said intelligence reports regarding the smuggling of Saudi riyals prompted a thorough check of the national airline's crew.