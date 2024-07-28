Two policemen killed as robbers attack checkpoint in Ghotki

Police launched a search operation

GHOTKI (Dunya News) - Two policemen embraced martyrdom when a police checkpoint came under fire from robbers here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to SSP Sameer Noor, robbers attacked a checkpoint situated at Andal Sandrani Protective Wall. As a result of the firing, two policemen were martyred.

On receiving information, police reached the area and started a chase for the arrest of the fleeing bandits.

According to law enforcers, during the chase police opened fire and injured a robber, but he could be captured.

Police high-ups reached the checkpoint and formed different police teams to reach out to the outlaws.

After the murder of the two policemen, security has been tightened in area and a search operation was launched.