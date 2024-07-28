Two suspected pedophiles arrested, five kids recovered

Many child abuse cases were registered against them in different police stations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspected pedophiles for subjecting three children to sexual assault and recovered five kids from their quarters in Garden Town, Dunya News reported.

The suspects indentified as Umer Rizwan and Muhammad Naveed were wanted in assault cases registered with Sheikhupura, Muridke, Data Durbar and Mustafa Town police.

In Sheikhupura, they subjected three children to sexual abuse and police were after them when the fled after their crime.

Acting on a tip-off, Mustafa Town police raided their hiding place in Garden Town and arrested them. On their information, police raided a quarters and recovered five children they had detained.

Two of the five recovered kids were identified as Abdul Waheed and Abdul Wahab. Further investigation is under way.

