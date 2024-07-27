Woman suffers broken legs after attacked by family for seeking Khula from husband

Her father and uncle attacked her with axes a day before she was set to appear in court for divorce

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 21:32:33 PKT

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE (Dunya News) – A woman was severely tortured by her father and uncle as they left her with broken legs for filing for Khula (separation) from her husband in Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh.

The incident took place in Mehran Colony where the victim named Sobia Shah lived along with her mother after filing for separation over domestic issues.

The suspects got angry over her decision and they attacked her with axes on July 24, a day before she was set to appear before court in hearing of the case.

They left her severely injured and fled from the scene. The woman was shifted to Nawabshah hospital where she is under treatment.

Police have registered the case against suspects while her father Ghulam Mustafa and uncle Qurban Shah. They said raids were being conducted to arrest other suspects.

Sobia in its complaint said she married her maternal cousin eight years ago, adding that he was narrow minded person and used to abuse her fail to provide for her and the child.

“I even complained about his behavior to my husband’s parents but they turned a deaf ear to her grievances”.

After the situation turned unbearable, she asked her husband divorce her or she would move the court for khula.

Later, she escaped her abusive marriage and went to her mother’s home.

“I lived there for eight months but my husband didn’t contact us, prompting me to file for Khula”.

The decision enraged the Sobia's as they termed it dishnour to the family. When she refused to withdraw her Khula case, they attacked her with axes.

It is said a weak case has been registered against suspects as they can get bail easily. On the other hand, SSP Saddam Khaskheli said more sections could be added to the FIR in lights of the medical reports.

