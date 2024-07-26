Five killed, two injured as rivals trade fire in Karachi

Police say the firing is the outcome of old enmity

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Five persons were killed and four injured in an exchange of fire between two groups here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to DIG South Zone, two groups of Bugti clan traded fire over an old enmity in Khayaban-e-Nishat. As a result of the firing, five people lost their lives whereas four sustained bullet injuries.

Those killed in the firing were identified as Fahad Bugti, Nakibullah, Ali, Mir Esah and Mir Mehsam. The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after cordoning off the area.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed police to ensure justice to the bereaved families and establish the writ of law.

He said rule of law will be established in the province and those involved in criminal activities will be dealt with strictly.

According to sources, the firing is the outcome of a collision between two vehicles. Those involved in the accident scuffled with another which turned into a bloody feud.

Further investigation was under way. Different teams were formed to track down the killers who fled after the incident.

