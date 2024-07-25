Robber killed, three arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Lyari Gang’s outlaw arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was killed and three were injured and later arrested after encounters with police here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In Khokarpar, an alleged robber was killed in police encounter whereas his accomplice escaped under the cover of darkness.

The dead bandit was identifies Arshad. Police claimed the accused was wanted in dozens of cases of different crimes.

In Ibrahim Hydri area, two robbers were injured in an exchange of fire with police. The injured robbers were shifted to hospital. Weapons, stolen valuables and cash were recovered from them.

In Chkewara, a member of Lyari Gang was arrested with weapons, explosives and plundered valuables.

He was an important member of Lyari Gang Group Zahid Ladla. He was sign of terror in the area.

City SSP Arif Aziz said the accused was wanted in dozens of heinous crimes.

