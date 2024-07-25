Woman among two murdered in Karachi incidents

Investigation is under way

(Web Desk) - Two persons, including a woman, were murdered and a man was injured in two incidents here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In Sachal Ghot, two motorcyclists shot dead a citizen and injured a filling station worker after an altercation with them.

The bikers during a scuffle with an employee of the filling station started indiscriminate firing. As a result, two persons were injured.

They were taken to hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries whereas the other was in a critical condition in hospital.

The deceased was identified as Zeeshan of Sachal Ghot. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The killers are on the run.

In Sarjani Town, a woman was stabbed to death by her husband. On the day of the incident, the couple had a scuffle which led the man to kill his wife.

The man was stated to be an addict, who fled after the murder. Police were investigating.

