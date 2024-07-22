Three arrested for setting youth ablaze in property dispute

SAHIWAL (Web Desk) - A youth was set on fire alive over a small property dispute at Mohalla Inamabad near the DHQ Hospital Pakpattan.

Three nominated suspects were arrested in the case, city police said on Sunday.

The FIR stated five men, namely Iqbal, his younger brother Jamal, their cousin Saqib and two unknown individuals, sprinkled Muhammad Abbas, 21, with petrol, with petrol, set him on fire and pushed him off the rooftop of a shop.

Rescue 1122 transported the critically burned and injured Abbas to the DHQ Hospital.

The 80pc of body of Abbas was declared affected by the fire and was referred to Lahore but he succumbed to his burns when the ambulance was still within the city limits.

A case has been registered against Iqbal, Jamal, Saqib and two unidentified individuals on the complaint of Abbas’s mother Shamim Akhter.

The police said Shamim’s late husband, Muhammad Ikram, had rented out their two-marla shop adjacent to their house to Ihsan Ali, a resident of

Faridpur Dogarian. The shop was named Dogar Medical Store afterwards by Ihsan’s family.

Both the families got involved in a legal battle, which reached the Supreme Court though the higher judiciary had not issued a decision yet.

On July 13, Iqbal and Jamal allegedly secured an ‘eviction order’ from a court by claiming that the shop was transferred in their name.

Iqbal informed Abbas they would deprive him and his mother of their house behind the medical store too.

On Saturday, a heated argument erupted between Abbas and Jamal.

Later, Iqbal, Jamal, Saqib and two unidentified individuals arrived at the rooftop of the shop where a scuffle started and Abbas was burned by the suspects.

Abbas’ body was handed over to family late night after a post-mortem. Abbas’s family also protested against the police over a delayed handover of the body by police.

