Five bandits injured, arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Weapons, valuables seized

Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 07:58:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Five suspected bandits were injured and arrested after shootout with police in separate incidents here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

In Mewashah Graveyard, two robbers were injured and arrested after ‘encounter’ with police. They were involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Police recovered a pistol, a bike and other valuables from them.

In Industrial Area, police arrested two suspected bandits from a house. They were plundering valuables from the house when police reached there and after an exchange of fire they were arrested.

In Maripur Road, a suspected robber was injured in shootout with police. Police were informed that two robbers were snatching valuables from citizens.

When police reached there, the robbers started firing, police retaliated and injured a robber and arrested him.

His accomplice escaped. Further investigation is under way.

