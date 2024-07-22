Two robbers killed in Jhelum police 'encounter'

JHELUM (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed in police ‘encounter,’ Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

In Dena police jurisdiction, two under custody robbers were killed in the firing of their own accomplices, police claimed, adding the accused were being taken for recovery when their accomplice attacked them.

According to police, the robbers were involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Arms, stolen valuables and cash were seized from them.

During the encounter, their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police were investigating.

BANDIT ARRESTED IN KASUR

In Kasur, a bandit was arrested when he sustained injuries in shootout with police. On information, police raided a village to arrest him, but he opened fire on police party.

As a result of the firing, he was injured and arrested. The villagers also kidnapped a policeman during the raid. Later, he was released with the help of extra police force.

A case has been registered against those who held hostage of the policeman.

