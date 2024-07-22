Man tortures father-in-law, daughter to death over domestic issue

Crime Crime Man tortures father-in-law, daughter to death over domestic issue

Investigation is under way

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Jul 2024 07:23:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man tortured his daughter and father-in-law to death over a domestic issue here on Sunday.

In Bahadurabad, a man during altercation with his father-in-law got furious and lost his temper, and subjected his father-in-law and daughter to severe torture, which cause their instant death.

The deceased were identified as Zubair, 41, and Noor Fatima of eight month.

The accused escaped after the double murder. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police have formed different teams to arrest the killers.

The area people have demanded the police high-ups for the early arrest of the killer and ensuring ereaved family.

