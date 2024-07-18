Police arrest eight robbers after 'encounters' in Karachi

Cash, arms seized

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested eight alleged robbers after ‘encounters’, Dunya News reported.

In Alnoor Society, a suspected robber was injured and his accomplice fled after an ‘encounter’ with police.

Police were informed about the presence of two robbers in Alnoor Society. When law enforcers reached there, the outlaws opened fire on police party. In an exchange of fire, a robber was injured and arrested and his accomplice managed to escape.

A bike, a pistol and snatched valuables were seized from the arrested robber.

In Mubina Town, three suspected robbers were arrested after a shootout with police. Two robbers were injured in the ‘encounter’. Weapons and cash were seized from them.

In Azizabad, three bandits were tracked down after an exchange of fire. During the ‘encounter’, a robber was injured. Valuables and weapons were recovered from them.

MAN SHOT DEAD

In Gulshan Iqbal, a man was shot dead by three attackers. The deceased was identified as Sajid. His killers fled after murdering him. Police have started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

INJURED IN FIRING

In Lahore, a man was injured in a firing of two groups on Katcha Jail Road.

On information, police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the inured youth to hospital for post-mortem.

According to preliminary investigation, the firing was the outcome of old rivalry between the two groups.

Police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter. Those involved in the shooting were on the run and police were conducting raids to arrest them.

