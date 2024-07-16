Two suspected robbers killed in Karachi 'encounter'

Further investigation under way

Published On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 06:34:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Site Supperway here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed about the presence of two bandits in the area. Police on information scrambled to the locality to arrest the bandits.

On seeing police approaching them, the suspected bandits opened fire on law enforcers. Police in defence also resorted to fire, as a result of the firing, two alleged outlaws were killed.

Their identity could not be ascertained till filing of this report. Dead bodies of the robbers were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.

