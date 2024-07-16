Robber, policeman killed in Ferozewala 'shootout'

Two suspected robbers opened fire on police party

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – A policeman embraced martyrdom and a robber was killed in an exchange of fire between the outlaws and law enforcers near Khanpur, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

A police team during a patrol gave a signal to two suspects riding on a bike to stop, but they instead opened indiscriminate firing on police.

Police retaliated and during this exchange fire which continued for some time an ASI and a robber were killed.

The martyred policeman was identified as Muhammad Nawaz whereas the dead outlaw was identified as Imran of Rawalpindi.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police have launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing robber.

A mobile phone, a motorcycle and a pistol were recovered from the dead robber. Further investigation is under way. Police have registered a case.