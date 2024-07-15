Video appears to show two suspects targeting journalist

Police have registered a murder case

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) - A video featuring the murder of a journalist by two motorcyclists in an area of district Nowshera has gone viral, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Journalist Hassan Zaib was gunned down by two persons riding a bike. They targeted the media man when he was going by a car.

The journalist suffered multiple bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation into the murder.

Law enforcers are using the CCTV footage to reach out the killers who fled after murdering the journalist.

KP Chief Minister Amin Gandapur took notice of the incident and ordered police to track down the suspects at the earliest.

