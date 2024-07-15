Children's fight claims life of man in Youhanabad

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man lost his life in the fight of children in Nishtar Colony of Youhanabad, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shaker Masih. He was attacked with a knife by one Imran. The accused was still at large. Police were investigating.

A scuffle between children playing in a street led to a fight between their elders, which caused the murder of Shaker Masih.

During the altercation, accused Imran knifed Shaker who got critical injuries and was taken to Lahore General Hospital where he could not survive.

Police have registered a case and started a search for the fleeing accused.

