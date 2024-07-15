One robber killed, two arrested after 'encounters' with police

Weapons, valuables seized

Published On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 05:19:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A suspected robber was killed and two were arrested after encounters with police in Lahore and Okra, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

In Lahore Defence area, police were heading to arrest the accomplices of an under custody bandit when his accomplices hiding roadside opened fire to get their accomplice freed from the police custody.

As a result of their firing, the under custody robber received bullet injuries and died of wounds before being shifted to hospital.

He was complicit in the murder of a Dolphin policeman and wanted in many heinous crimes.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of his accomplices who managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

In Okara Haveli Lakkah police jurisdiction, two bandits were injured and arrested in a shootout with police. Their two accomplices managed to escape.

The arrested robbers were identified as Imran and Shahid. They were involved in 50 incidents of crimes. A stolen bike, valuables and arms were seized from them.

