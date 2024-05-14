In-focus

Property dispute claims four lives in separate incidents

Property dispute claims four lives in separate incidents

Crime

Punjab IG takes notice of murders

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE/BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) - Four persons were murdered over a property dispute in two separate incidents in Lahore and Bahawalpur, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in the provincial metropolis, a woman and her 15-year-old son were gunned down on Bedian Road.

The woman identified as Ayesha and her son were on way to a court when two assailants on a bike opened fire on them. As a result, they succumbed to their injuries before being shifted to hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they were murdered on a property issue.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the double murder.

In the second incident in a village of Bahawalpur, a woman and her daughter were gunned down by a man and his son over a property issue.

The assailants stormed into their house and opened fire, killing them on the spot. On information, police reached the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the killers.

 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News