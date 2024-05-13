Two robbers injured, arrested after 'gunfire' with police in Lahore

In another incident, woman robbed of cash, valuables

Published On: Mon, 13 May 2024 07:38:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have arrested two most wanted robbers after an encounter in Shahdra, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

Police at a security barrier erected on a road asked two suspects riding a bike to stop, but they did not stop and opened fire on policemen.

Police retaliated in a befitting manner. As a result, the suspects were injured in the shootout and later arrested.

During investigation it was revealed that the arrested suspects were wanted by police in many heinous crimes of robbery and abduction for ransom.

Police seized a stolen bike, two pistols and snatched valuables from them. Further investigation was under way.

In another incident in Vehari, two robbers plundered cash and other valuables from a woman.

The woman informed police about the incident who started investigation and were searching the outlaws who fled after the crime.

