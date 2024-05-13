Girl who was gang-raped by three hospital guards commits suicide in Sheikhupura

She was dejected, heartbroken over failure to get justice

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – A girl who was subjected to rape allegedly by three security guards of Sheikhupura Children Hospital committed suicide here on Sunday after taking poisonous pills, Dunya News reported.

She was heartbroken and dejected over her failure to get justice against the perpetrators who gang-raped her in the hospital where she had gone to inquire after her relative, her family members alleged.

On information, a team of police reached the crime scene and started searching the suspects involved in her rape.

On the complaint of the relatives of the victim, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, in Khanewal, police arrested a shopkeeper who raped a 10-year-old girl when she came to his shop.