Four terrorists involved in targeted killing of cops eliminated in 'encounter': CTD

It claims that the outlaws belonged to a banned organisation

Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 06:20:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Saturday claimed that four terrorists involved in targeted killing of policemen were killed in the firing of their own accomplices, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesman for CTD, accused Faizan arrested a few days ago was taken to Karol Jungle for recovery of weapons.

On his information, CTD police recovered two pistols and two hand grenades from the area.

The law-enforcers said when they returning along with the terrorist after recovering weapons, his six accomplices attacked them.

As a result, the under custody terrorist and his three accomplices were killed by firing of their own accomplices. During the encounter, two assailants escaped.

According to CTD, Faizan and his accomplices belonged to a banned organisation.

