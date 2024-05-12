Citizens foil robbery bid, capture robber in Kasur

During interrogation it was revealed that the robber was a ‘policeman’

KASUR (Dunya News) - Citizens caught hold of a robber when he was allegedly attempting to plunder cash from a citizen coming out of a bank, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The citizen was leaving a bank with cash when the robber at a gunpoint tried to snatch cash from him. On his hue and cry, people rushed to rescue him.

They captured the robber and called the area police who interrogated him and during interrogation he told the policemen that he was a police.

Police took him to police station for further investigation. The citizen has given an application in the police station for action against the robber who turned out to be a policeman.