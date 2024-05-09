New SOP bans policemen to frisk transgender persons

Police protection centres will deal with them

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In the wake of clashes between police and transgender persons, Punjab police on Wednesday issued new standard operating procedure (SOP) for police to deal with the trans persons.

According to the SOP, male police officers have been banned to frisk transgender persons.

As per the SOP, police protection centres will deal with all kinds of cases pertaining to transgender persons.

It should be noted that some trans persons, along with club-wielding men, on Wednesday attacked a police raiding team and injured two officials in Jaranwala.

The incident took place a few days after three trans persons were arrested for storming and vandalising a police station in Gujrat district’s Kharian city.

Police sources said trans persons, accompanied by some men carrying clubs, tortured policemen in Jaranwala while reacting to a raid on a party.

A team conducted raid on a complaint about dance party and violation of loudspeaker act and the suspects attacked the officials.

Sources said head constable Akmal and constable Atif were injured in the assault. An Elite Force team rescued the officials who were allegedly locked in a room.

Meanwhile, a video showing torture on police goes viral. Police have registered a case against 49 people, nine of them nominated.