Robbers kill man, injure other during robbery in Karachi

Crime Crime Robbers kill man, injure other during robbery in Karachi

Police claim to have arrested three robbers after ‘encounter’

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 06:38:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers killed a man and injured other during robbery in separate incidents, with police claim that it arrested three robbers after an encounter here on Tuesday.

In Steel Town, robbers shot dead a man in an attempt to plunder cash and valuables from him. On information, police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital and started investigation.

In Korangi – 6, robbers injured a youth on resistance. He was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have claimed to have arrested three alleged robbers after encounter in Pak Colony.

On information, police raided an area to arrest the hiding robbers. To see the police, the outlaws opened fire on police, who returned their fire.

As a result, three robbers were injured and later arrested. Their one accomplice escaped. Police seized weapons and stolen goods.