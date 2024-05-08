Old enmity claims three lives in Shikarpur

Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 05:54:13 PKT

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - Three persons were killed when two rival groups exchanged fire over old enmity in Tehsil Ghari Yaseen here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

On information, police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, a passer-by was also injured in the firing of the rival groups, who was admitted to hospital.

The persons involved in the firing escaped after the murder of three people.

Police were collecting evidence and recording statements of people of the area to reach out the criminals. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

