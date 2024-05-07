Two high-profile terrorists arrested in Karachi operation

Sindh Interior minister appreciate police

Ammunition, heavy weapons and hand-grenades seized

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh police foiled a subversive plan by arresting two perpetrators allegedly belonging to Indian spy agency RAW with the recovery of ammunition, heavy weapons and hand-grenades, Dunya News reported.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Khawar Hussain and Jabir. Initial investigation has revealed that the outlaws were complicit in targetted killings, abduction for ransom and attacking personnel of law enforcement agencies.

They did recce of important persons and sent information abroad and in return obtained heavy amount.

According to Korangi SSP Hassan Sardar, the terrorists were arrested on Intelligence Based Operation (IBO).

He said two rifles, two hand-grenades, two pistols, explosives and bullets were seized from the arrested terrorists.

He said startling revelation is expected from the outlaws during investigation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan appreciated police for arresting the high-profile terrorists, and said the Sindh government was committed to rooting out criminals and terrorists in the province.

