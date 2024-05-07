Man arrested for impersonating DSP in Johar Town

A case has been registered against him

Tue, 07 May 2024 05:21:06 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for posing as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Johar Town.

Johar Town police on a barricade stopped a man on suspicion. But the man told the police that he was a DSP.

He behaved suspiciously and tried to snub police officials as being DSP.

When the cops checked his identity, he turned out to be a fake DSP.

He was identified as Hamza of Baghbanpura.

He was habitual of impersonating a DSP. He introduced himself as DSP in his area. Police started investigation after registering a case against him.