Two young men gunned down in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two youngsters were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Korangi Bilal Colony here on Sunday night, Dunya news reported.

The young men were sitting outside their house when two attackers on a bike opened fire on them and fled.

In the firing, they were severely injured and died before being shifted to hospital.

They were identified as Imtiaz and Muhammad Ali. Their bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after registering a case.

Police were recording statements from their family members and area people to have a clue about the fleeing outlaws.