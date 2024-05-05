Two TTP terrorists killed in firing of their own accomplices

Crime Crime Two TTP terrorists killed in firing of their own accomplices

They were involved in martyring a policeman in Pindi

Follow on Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 05:37:57 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two alleged terrorists were killed in the firing of their own accomplices, CTD police claimed here on Saturday.

According to a CTD spokesman, the terrorists belonged to banned Tehrik-e-Talban Pakistan (TTP) and were complicit in the murder of a policeman of Dolphin Squad in Rawalpindi.

They were identified as Naseebullah and Ehasanullah. A hand-grenade, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), explosives, ammunitions and heavy weapons were seized from them.

The CTD spokesman said the outlaws had martyred a policeman in Rawalpindi a few days ago.

The spokesman said that a few days ago a van was on its routine patrol and on suspicion law enforcers gave a signal to two bike riders to stop, the bikers did not stop and opened fire on police van, martyring a policeman of Dolphin Squad.

