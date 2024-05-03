10-year-old boy dies after quack gives him wrong injection

Police are investigating

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - A 10-year-old boy lost his life at the hands of a quack who administered him a wrong injection in Khanpur, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Police have arrested the fake medic and started investigation after registering a case.

The deceased’s parents told police that their son fell ill and they took him to a nearby clinic for taking medicines.

They said the medic administered him an injection which caused the deterioration of his health.

Before he was shifted to a government hospital, he breathed his last at the clinic, they said.

Police have sealed the clinic – medical store and shifted the dead body to hospital for post mortem.