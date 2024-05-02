Man commits suicide after killing 2 wives, 4 children in Faisalabad

Police uncertain about motive behind murder of 6 people

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 23:13:57 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad on Thursday.

The gruesome incident occurred at Sargodha Road in Faisalabad where a man shot and killed his two wives and four children.

According to rescue sources, after the shooting, the suspect Kazim also shot himself. The deceased women were identified as Ambreen and Fiza, and the children as Yumna, Arooj, Roma, and Musa.

After the incident, police reached the scene and started the investigation.

