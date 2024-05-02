Policeman martyred in another gun attack in Lahore

Entry, exit points of the City sealed

Published On: Thu, 02 May 2024 05:42:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A policeman was martyred when an assailant on a bike opened fire on him in Taxali here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The deceased identified as constable Ghulam Rasool was standing at a Paan shop when he was targetted.

This is the second murder of a policeman in a week as four days ago a sub-inspector was gunned down on his way home after duty in Misri Shah.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.

After the murder of the cop, police carried out a general hold-up in the provincial metropolis and sealed exit and entry points of the City, with an order to police to have weapons with them even after finishing duty and not to wear uniform when are off duty.

It has been reported that police have traced the number of motorcycle of the attacker and also indentified the owner of the bike.