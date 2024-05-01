Man killed in firing of two rival groups in Lahore

Investigation is under way

Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 06:17:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man lost his life when he came under fire of two groups in Model Town, Dunya News reported.

The man identified as Muhammad Younas returning home from his shop in Hafeez Centre when he was caught in the firing of two rival groups. He sustained bullet injuries and died before being taken to hospital.

Having being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the arrest of those involved in the murder.