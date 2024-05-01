Two suspected robbers killed in firing by citizen in Karachi

Police claimed the bandits were involved in heinous crimes

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two suspected robbers were killed by the firing of a citizen in Nazimabad – 3 here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

Two alleged bandits were depriving passers-by of their cash and other valuables after blocking a road.

In the meantime, a citizen opened a fire. As a result, the alleged robbers sustained bullet injuries. One of them died on the spot and the other was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation. In the preliminary probe, police revealed that the robbers were involved in dozens of incidents of crimes in different areas of Karachi.

According to police, the outlaws were wanted by police of many police stations.

A stolen bike, arms and plundered valuables were seized from them. Further investigation was under way.

