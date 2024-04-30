Man arrested as bid to smuggle 1,300-kg Chalia foiled

Luxury vehicle, fake number plates seized

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspected Chalia smuggler when he was trying to supply a huge quantity of Chalia to other cities loading in a luxury vehicle, Dunya News reported.

Police received information in Mominabad that a large quantity of chalia is being smuggled after loading it in a luxury vehicle - Prado Fortuner.

On information, law enforcers reached the area and arrested the suspect with more than 1,300-kg Chalia stuffed in 100 sacks.

Police also recovered fake number plates from the vehicle which the suspect used to deceive law enforcers.

Vehicle and the number plates used in the smuggling were seized. A case was also registered against the suspect. Information is being obtained from the arrested accused about the persons whom Chalia being supplied.

