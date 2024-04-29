Four arrested in crackdown on outlaws in Kasur

Weapons, valuables seized

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police in an operation against outlaws have arrested four criminals involved in heinous crimes such as robbery, abduction, looting and plundering.

The law enforcers launched the operation on the directions of Kasur DPO in a drive to check increasing crimes in Ganda Singhwala and its surrounding areas.

Police have recovered cash, arms and other valuables from the arrested criminals.

According to police, the arrested suspects have become the symbol of terror in the area and citizens were not safe from them.

On information, police raised their hideouts where they were planning to commit crimes. Before they left their place for committing crimes, police arrested them.

Police said with the help of information collected from them, their other accomplices will be arrested soon.

