14-year-old electrocuted in attempt to catch pigeon

14-year-old electrocuted in attempt to catch pigeon

His house also catches fire

Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 06:19:34 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A 14-year-old boy lost his life when he accidently touched a high voltage wires in an attempt to catch a pigeon on the roof of his house in Chungi Amarsadhu here on Saturday.

The boy could not be identified. He went to the roof of his house with the intention of catching the pigeon perching on a wall.

In his attempt to catch the bird, he accidentally came to contact with high voltage wires, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

The intensity of the shock was so high that it caused an immediate loss of life.

The spark also caused a fire in the house. His body was shifted to morgue for autopsy. On information, police reached the scene and started investigation.