Sub-inspector martyred in Lahore gun attack

He was returning home from police station

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sub-inspector (SI) was gunned by unidentified assailants when he was returning home from the police station where he was appointed.

The deceased identified as Arshad received bullets in his neck and chest which caused his instant death.

He was appointed in Baghbanpura police station in investigation branch. He was made target near his house. The attackers were on a motorcycle and they martyred him.

Police high-ups took notice of the murder of the sub-inspector. On information, a police team reached the crime scene and started collecting evidence and recording statement from nearby people.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. A video of the incident went viral featuring the attackers to kill the policeman with gunfire.

