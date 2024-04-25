FC man martyred in Bannu gun attack

Investigation is under way

BANNU (Dunya News) – A Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was martyred by unidentified assailants in Jani Khel here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

The deceased identified as Obaidullah had gone to his village on leaves where he was shot dead. He was posted in Miranshah village.

Police on information reached the crime scene and started investigation. Law enforcers recorded statements from the members of the bereaved family to know the reason for the killing.

Police said that it would be premature to say that the killing was an outcome of old enmity or terrorism.