Two cops kidnapped by robbers of Katcha area rescued

Rescue operation continued for five hours

Published On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 05:50:42 PKT

GHOTKI (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday claimed to have rescued two policemen kidnapped by the robbers of Katcha area, Dunya News reported.

According to Ghotki SSP, outlaws of Katcha areas had kidnapped two policemen from a police check post a few days ago.

Police launched an operation to rescue the police officials. The operation continued for five hours. At last, police team forced the outlaws to release the hostages.

After the release of the law enforcers, police ended the operation and opened all areas cordoned off during the operation.

Police said action against the outlaws hiding in Katcha area will continue till their elimination.

According to law enforcers, police said the outlaws had attacked a police post and martyred a policeman and held hostage two other policemen.

