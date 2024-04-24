Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD police in Bhakkar

They were trying to enter Punjab from KPK

Updated On: Wed, 24 Apr 2024 01:52:41 PKT

BHAKKAR (Dunya News) – Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two terrorists who were trying to enter Punjab from KPK, Dunya News reported.

CTD personnel were informed that two terrorists were attempting to enter Punjab from KPK. The CTD police rushed to the scene to arrest them.

On seeing the law enforcers, the terrorists opened fire which the CTD personnel returned and killed them.

Heavy weapons, explosives and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists. They were involved in attacking sensitive installations and security forces, CTD said, adding efforts were being made to identify the outlaws.

