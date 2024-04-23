Woman poisoned to death for marriage of her choice

Police were investigating

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) - A woman was poisoned to death for marrying a man of her choice in Ahmad Yar police jurisdiction here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Her husband told police that his wife had gone to her parents’ house where her parents gave her poison because they were unhappy with the marriage.

On the complaint of the woman’s husband, police have registered a case against her parents.

According to police, the woman’s parents were against the marriage and they wanted to marry her off to the man of their family.

Police have sent the dead body to hospital for autopsy and said after the report of the post-mortem real cause of woman’s death could be ascertained.

