Four robbers arrested in Katcha area operation

Arms seized, hideouts demolished

Tue, 23 Apr 2024 06:12:54 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested four suspected robbers from Kacha area of interior Sindh on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesperson for Rangers, four outlaws were arrested from Rais Hayat Ogahi area of Kashmore district with arms, bullets and mobile phones.

The arrested suspects were identified as Munir, Abdul Rahim, Khalid Hussain and Mehrab alias Bhairu Ogahi.

Several FIRs of murder, attempted murder and other crimes were registered against them in different police stations.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesman, during the operation, all the hideouts of the gang were demolished.

