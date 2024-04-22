Bandits kill one, injure other in Bahawalnagar

Outlaws escaped after the incident

Mon, 22 Apr 2024 06:19:36 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Bandits killed a man and injured the other during a robbery attempt in the suburbs of the city here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Robbers tried to plunder two persons who resisted their attempt, prompting the outlaws to open fire. As a result, they sustained injuries whereas the robbers fled.

Having being informed, police reached the area and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital in a critical condition.

Later, one of the injured succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Police have registered a case and formed a team to arrest the fleeing bandits.

