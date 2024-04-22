Another citizen falls victim to Karachi street crime

Police are investigating

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Killing of citizens at the hands of robbers continues unabated with another passerby who fell victim to them during a robbery, Dunya News reported here on Sunday night.

Deceased Naseeb Khan was returning home from work when two robbers riding a bike stopped him on a road in Orangi Town and deprived him of his cash and valuables and escaped after resorting to firing.

Unfortunately, Naseeb Khan was hit by a bullet which caused his sudden death.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting dead body to hospital.

According to SSP West, police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the robbers with the help of CCTV footage.