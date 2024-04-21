Two Customs officials martyred in another DI Khan gun attack

Three sustain injuries in the attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Two Customs officials embraced martyrdom and three sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants on Bunu Road, near Yark Toll Plaza here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

Police said two Customs officials were martyred and three injured when unidentified terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on them at a toll plaza.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital. Police and personnel of law-enforcement agencies scrambled to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

Police said the terrorists escaped before the arrival of law enforcers. A manhunt was launched for the arrest of the terrorist.

Two days ago, four Customs officials were martyred in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) on Thursday.

