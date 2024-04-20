Two dacoits killed in police encounter, constable martyred

Robbers were killed in retaliatory fire by police

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two robbers were killed and a constable embraced martyrdom in an encounter between bandits and police in Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

According to the details, the robbers were busy looting the citizens. As they saw the police, the robbers started firing on police party. Two robbers were killed as the police returned fire.

In the encounter, Constable Imran Haider embraced martyrdom while Constable Dildar sustained serious wounds. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the identity of the dead robbers could not be ascertained. Further investigation was underway.

