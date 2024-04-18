Three of a family rescued during operation in Katcha area

They were kidnapped a month ago

KANDHKOT (Dunya News) – Police in an operation in Katcha area recovered three members of a family – a man and his son among them- kidnapped from a hotel for ransom here on Wednesday night.

Police raided Durrani Mehr Kacha area in Kandhkot on secret information.

To see the police, the kidnappers opened fire at police, who retaliated in an effective manner and forced them to escape after leaving the three hostages.

Police took the abductees in custody and shifted to an undisclosed location.

They were identified as Ali Bahar, Shaman and Zeeshan Sehriani.

A month and a half ago, the bandits had kidnapped them from a hotel.

Police have seized looted valuables and weapons from the hiding place of the bandits.

