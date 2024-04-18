Woman killed at the hands of robbers in Karachi
Crime
Citizens kill a bandit
KARACHI (Dunya News) – A woman was killed in the firing of fleeing robbers whereas citizens caught hold of a robber and shot him dead in Malir here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
Three robbers were plundering cash and valuables from citizens after blocking a road.
In the meantime, a number of people appeared there and captured a robber whereas his two accomplices escaped after restoring to indiscriminate firing.
In their firing, a woman got bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.
The woman identified as Shahida worked in a private school. Her body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. On information, police reached the crime scene and launched an investigation.
In another incident in Hyderabad, a police encounter took place in which a robber was injured and arrested.
Police claimed the arrested bandit was involved a dozen cases of robberies. Further investigation is under way.