Woman killed at the hands of robbers in Karachi

Citizens kill a bandit

Thu, 18 Apr 2024 07:18:11 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A woman was killed in the firing of fleeing robbers whereas citizens caught hold of a robber and shot him dead in Malir here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Three robbers were plundering cash and valuables from citizens after blocking a road.

In the meantime, a number of people appeared there and captured a robber whereas his two accomplices escaped after restoring to indiscriminate firing.

In their firing, a woman got bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

The woman identified as Shahida worked in a private school. Her body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. On information, police reached the crime scene and launched an investigation.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a police encounter took place in which a robber was injured and arrested.

Police claimed the arrested bandit was involved a dozen cases of robberies. Further investigation is under way.

