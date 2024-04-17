Minor girl who went missing on Eid found raped, murdered

Crime Crime Minor girl who went missing on Eid found raped, murdered

CM Maryam Nawaz takes notice of the incident, seeks report from Sialkot DPO

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 06:07:15 PKT

PASRUR (Dunya News) – A three-year-old girl who went missing some five days ago was found raped and murdered in fields in village Sarai Shah Fateh on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The victim identified as Jannat Fatima came to her grandmother in the village to celebrate Eid, but she went missing while playing in a street.

On their failure to find her, her parents contacted police for the recovery of the child. Police after registering a case started her search.

Police with the help of drones found her body in fields. According to an initial police report, the girl was raped before being murdered.

The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Law enforcers have launched a manhunt for the arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has take notice of the incident and sought a report from Sialkot DPO and ordered him to arrest the criminals at the earliest to bring them to justice.

